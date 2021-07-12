Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $451,418.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $7.26 or 0.00021978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $77.80 million and approximately $451,418.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,031.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.91 or 0.06157439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.01452507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00403965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00144752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00622024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00418550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00324214 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,529 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

