Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on DWVYF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

