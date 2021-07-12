Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,500 Shares of Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,039 shares.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

