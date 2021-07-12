Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $240,365.75 and $13,239.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00895453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

