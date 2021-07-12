DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.58. DexCom posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. Insiders sold a total of 24,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,283 in the last quarter.

NYSE:DXCM traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,030. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.