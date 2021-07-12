DeXe Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.90 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00012375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,687 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

