Dfyn Network (DFYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $1.76 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00113565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00160887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.70 or 1.00344453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00959103 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,675,637 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

