Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Siobhán Moriarty Acquires 3 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,450 ($45.07) per share, for a total transaction of £103.50 ($135.22).
Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).
- On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).
DGE traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,450.50 ($45.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,703. The firm has a market cap of £80.67 billion and a PE ratio of 71.89. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,405.06.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
