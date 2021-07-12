Diana L. Nole Sells 20,978 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38.
Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $54.67. 2,893,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,775. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $55.10.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
