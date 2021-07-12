Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 30,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $38.99. 18,405 shares of the company were exchanged.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

