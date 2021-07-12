Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,517 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of Pool worth $93,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of POOL opened at $476.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $273.37 and a 52-week high of $476.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

