Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.82% of Forward Air worth $92,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

FWRD stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

