Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Fair Isaac worth $89,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 127,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $86,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $524.05 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

