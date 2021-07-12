Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.23 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.95% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $91,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

