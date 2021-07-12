Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.89 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of The Cooper Companies worth $91,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

