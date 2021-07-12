Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91 Million Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,152,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.72% of Century Aluminum worth $91,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CENX stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

