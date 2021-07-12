Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Exelon worth $90,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

