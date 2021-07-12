Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $91,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

CHRW stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

