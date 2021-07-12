Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Illumina worth $93,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

Shares of ILMN opened at $476.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

