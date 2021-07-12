Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $93.96 Million Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 634,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.52% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $6,386,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $3,733,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $8,019,000.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $170.56 on Monday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $184.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

