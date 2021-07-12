Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,872 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of Sensient Technologies worth $92,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $85.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

