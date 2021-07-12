Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,508 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Enphase Energy worth $92,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $183.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

