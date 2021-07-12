Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $88,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 58,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

