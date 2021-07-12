Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $91,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI opened at $224.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $224.81. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

