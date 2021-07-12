Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 135,222 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of Community Bank System worth $88,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.