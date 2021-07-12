Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,557 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $90,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $374.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.84 and a 52 week high of $375.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.