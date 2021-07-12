Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,124 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.75% of OFG Bancorp worth $90,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.