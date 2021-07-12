Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,417 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.90% of Kraton worth $92,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

