Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.80% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $93,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.88 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

