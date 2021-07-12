Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.79% of Gentherm worth $93,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.58 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

