disBalancer Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $322,933.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00161399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.38 or 0.99954345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00962263 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,744 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

