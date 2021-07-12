Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as high as $125.65 and last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 21229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

