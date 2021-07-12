Do Holdings (Wa), Llc Sells 108,939 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 108,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $5,636,503.86. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $52.04. 6,099 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.