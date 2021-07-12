Dock Market Capitalization Achieves $49.80 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Dock has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $49.80 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00092968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.04 or 0.00889686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

