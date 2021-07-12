DODO Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. DODO has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and approximately $118.04 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.