Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,971,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.51% of Dollar General worth $3,641,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $218.82. 17,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,475. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.