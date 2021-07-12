Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

