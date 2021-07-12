DomRaider (DRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. DomRaider has a market cap of $732,451.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005397 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.