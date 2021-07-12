Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $891,936.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.09. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,932. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

