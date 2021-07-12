Dora Factory Price Reaches $5.89 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $3.72 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00017770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

