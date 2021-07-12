Douglas Cole Sells 350,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABML traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.92. 1,572,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,602. American Battery Metals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

About American Battery Metals

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

