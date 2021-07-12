Douglas Friedman Sells 28,696 Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Stock

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) General Counsel Douglas Friedman sold 28,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,428.32.

NYSE TW traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $87.52. 216,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,959. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

