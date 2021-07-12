Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.
  • On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.
  • On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

Shares of SMLR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.50. 21,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,030. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

