Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DOCMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $$6.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

