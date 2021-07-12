DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Trading Up 5.9%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.62 and last traded at $249.39. Approximately 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSDVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.67.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

