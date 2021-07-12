Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Insider Anirban Dey Sells 2,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

