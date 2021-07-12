Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $104,482.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $104,482.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

