Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00116377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00162064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.50 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00966693 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.