Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00116377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00162064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.50 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00966693 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

