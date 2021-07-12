DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $8.85 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $385,887.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00026621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00158817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,260.64 or 1.00078784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00962215 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,538 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.